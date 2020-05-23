Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra state have arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and ammunition from them in Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

It was gathered that the suspects were caught red-handed while robbing innocent passersby of their belongings at Upper Iweka.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed their arrest said that items recovered from them include two locally-made revolver pistols, five .9mm live ammunition, three assorted phones allegedly snatched from the victims of the robbery operation, one driver’s licence bearing the and cash sum of N123, 000.

Following an intelligence report, Police operatives attached to the Command special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in collaboration with the local vigilante group arrested at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State one Kosisochukwu Onyemerem ‘m’ aged 20 years and Emeka kalu ‘m’ aged 19 years respectively.

“Suspects were caught red-handed while robbing innocent passersby of their belongings at upper iweka. On sighting the police operatives suspects engaged them in a shoot out and took to their heels when overpowered but they were pursued and arrested with the assistance of the local vigilante group in the area.

“Meanwhile, Exhibits recovered in their possessions includes two locally-made revolver pistols,five .9mm live ammunition,three assorted phones allegedly snatched from the victims of the robbery operation, one driver’s licence bearing the name Fidelis Offor, and cash sum of N123, 000 of different denomination, “Mohammed said.

He said that that case was under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

The PPRO further said that Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang reassured the people of the state that the Command under his watch would continue to make the State unbearable to the criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the State.