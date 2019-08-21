Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State has arrested the duo of Lekan Odusote and Monday John for allegedly killing and snatching a bike from a yet-to-be-identified commercial motorcyclist in Ijebu Ode town.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects who are 27 and 22 years of age respectively, were arrested on August 20 in the town.

The two suspects, according to Oyeyemi, had lured their victim to Ikangba Area, Obalende in Ijebu-Ode, where they killed him and took his corpse to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried him.

The suspects later took the motorcycle to Ijebu-Igbo townwhere they sold it for N120,000. Luck, however, ran as heated argument ensued between over the sharing formula of the proceed from the sale of the snatched motorcycle.

The altercation between the suspects, which almost led them to exchanging blows, attracted residents and passersby who promptly informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Obalende Division, Ijebu Ode, CSP Sunday Omonijo, dispatched detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.

On interrogation, the duo confessed what transpired between them and later took the police to the uncompleted building where the corpse of the victim was buried.

The corpse has been exhumed and taken to a mortuary for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.