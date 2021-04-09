From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two persons for stealing ten goats in Ise-Ekiti in Ise/Orun Local Government Area of the state

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement to Daily Sun on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the suspects were intercepted by a group of hunters in Igbemo-Ekiti, in a Saloon Primera car while conveying the goats to Ado-Ekiti, but they confessed during interrogation to have stolen all the goats in Ise-Ekiti.

He explained that due to suffocation, five out of the ten goats kept inside the boot of the car died in the process.

Abutu said the arrest was made by a team of Detectives and Patrol who swung into action following a call received at about 7:00am on Thursday by the Divisional Police Headquarters in Iworoko-Ekiti from a group of hunters in Igbemo-Ekiti.

The statement read,