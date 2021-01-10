From.Desmond Mgboh , Kano.

Kano State Comnand of the Nigeria Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery incident that resulted in the death of a 50 year old man, Isa Hassan Abubakar .

The police also disclosed that they have recovered the snatched vehicle from. the suspects.

The robbery incident happened at abou 10:00pm on Saturday night, along Zoo Road area, near Shoprite mall area in the state capital.

An eyewitness said the suspects had shot sporadically in the air, causing a huge scare, before attacking their victim in his white Pontiac Vibe car.

“When they fired the gunshots in the air, people around Shoprite mall and Al-Hamsad tower started running helter-skelter for dear life” said a witness.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said his men reacted promptly to the robbery incident upon the receipt of a distress call.

He added that on arrival, they cordoned the scene of the crime and went after the gunmen, who eventually abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled

He disclosed that the two suspects were eventually arrested, noting that they have made statements

Kiyawa regretted that the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but gave up the ghost while he was receiving treatment.