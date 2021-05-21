From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command has arrested two persons in connection with the attack on St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi, Katsina state, during which a priest lost his life while another was abducted by suspected bandits.

Reports indicate that bandits invaded the church on Thursday night and abducted Rev. Fr. Joe Keke, while the lifeless body of another priest, Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Bello, was discovered in a nearby bush on Friday morning.

“We cannot say what led to the death of the priest because when the body was taken to the hospital, doctors did not find any gunshot wounds on him,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, told our correspondent.

According to him, “we have arrested two persons including the security guard at the church for complicity in the incident.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the security man assisted the hoodlums in gaining access to the priest having directed them to scale the fence of a hotel behind the church premises.

“We have since launched a manhunt to rescue the abducted priest and apprehend the hoodlums.”