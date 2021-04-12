By Christopher Oji

The Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects for the alleged killing of Osita Anwuanwu, 64, at Arida area of Ikotun Lagos.

The Command also arrested a man, Wisdom Okoro,for allegedly killing his girlfriend through abortion.

Giving a graphic accounts on how the incidents happened, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,said that :The daughter of deceased, Linda Anwuanwu, of Temitope street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos, reported to the police at Ikorun Division that she was informed that her father, Osita Anwuanwu , 64, of same addresss, was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with Ngozi Emezue, , 38, and Juliet Eguebor, 35. The Police Operatives at Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rescued the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando where he was certified dead.

“According to preliminary investigation by the police, the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, Juliet, who he had not seen for some times, at Ngozi’s bar, where he engaged the duo in a hot argument and physical assault before he slumped.

“The two suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Anwuanwu.

“Similarly, police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command, have arrested Wisdom Okoro, 50, from Orlu in Imo State, for the sudden death of his girlfriend, Enobong Udoh, 38, on 11th April, 11.

” Blessing Pius, of 46, Adegboruwa Street, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, reported to the police that the deceased was found dead in her house, opposite Meras Hotel, along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, on April,11, at about 10am.Police operatives swung into action and invited her boyfriend for interrogation where he, Okoro, confessed that the deceased informed him that she was pregnant in February, and he was in her house to check on her on 10th of April,, at about 5.14pm when the deceased informed him that she had terminated her pregnancy.

“The statements and utterances of Okoro, revealed that he has some questions to answer. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu,has ordered that he should be transferred to the homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

“The CP, therefore,assured the general public, especially Lagosians, of thorough investigation into the cases for justice to prevail”.