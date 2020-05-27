TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A middle-aged woman simply identified as Chinenye, has been arrested by the police, for allegedly stealing a two-year-old boy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Chinenye, a resident of 79 Olu-Obansanjo Road, D-Line, was arrested and detained at Elekahia Police Station for stealing her neighbour’s child in the state capital.

Some residents of the place, said they saw the suspect moving out with the child at about 7pm on Monday.

The eyewitnesses disclosed that after an hour, parents of the child became agitated and started looking for the child.

According to eyewitnesses, neighbours accosted Chinenye’s sister and she told them that her elder sister (Chinenye) was already at Waterlines to enter vehicle going outside the state.

The neighbours, according to them, swiftly moved to Waterlines and found the suspect waiting for a vehicle.

One of the eyewitnesses, Chike James, said: “On interrogation, she confessed that the child was drugged and put inside a box. The neighbours drew attention of a police patrol van of Elekahia Police Station that was on routine patrol and the policemen opened the box and brought out the child.

Daily Sun gathered that Chinenye was arrested alongside two men by the police.

Meanwhile, legal adviser of Civil Rights Council, Mercy Christopher, has called for thorough investigation in the matter.

She urged the police to ensure justice was served to the parties involved.