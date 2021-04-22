From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo state have arrested a woman, Titilayo Kudaisi for selling her one year old baby.

The state commissioner of police , Mr Bolaji Salami while parading the suspect and others at the police headquarters, Akure said Titilayo sold the baby for N300,000.

Titilayo said he was lured to sell the baby by a friend for N300,000.

The woman who did not show any sign of remorse however, blamed the devil for her action.

She said she decided to sell the baby in order to use the money feed her self as she could not afford three square meal.

However, the Police Commissioner said the woman would be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly.