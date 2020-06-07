Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested I85 suspected cultists in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State .

The police also recovered eight locally made pistols from the suspects.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana said the suspects were picked at Ipakodo, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Shagamu road, Agbowa, among others areas of Ikorodu.

According to Elkana, ” Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command,Mr Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the deployment of Special forces from the Command’s Tactical Units to Ikorodu and environs to tackle the menace of cultism and gang violence. Operatives of the Special Strike force on Social Miscreants took the battle to the cultists dens . The Operation, which is intelligence-driven targeted top leaders and members of various cults and gangs. Rival cult groups, especially in Ikorodu area, have in the last few weeks engaged themselves in a supremacy battle with resultant death from both sides.

” Operatives of the Special Strike Force were given clear instructions to reclaim and dominate the public spaces and ensure that no cult groups or gangs operate in any part of Lagos State. The Strike Force has so far arrested 185 notorious cultists and recovered eight locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons from them.

Suspects arrested confessed to belonging to Eiye, Aiye, KK, Buccaneers, Vikings confraternities, among others. One Gbadamosi Mohammad, 30, suspected to be among the cultists who killed Madariola Sunday at Ibeshe on May 5, was among the suspects arrested. Also arrested are Afeex, Isa , Igwoke, Iyanu , at Femi Taiwo Street, Ikorodu. They were arrested in an uncompleted building holding cult meeting. Daya 25 , a hitman of Aiye confraternity was arrested at Ikorodu garage with one locally made short gun and rounds of live cartridges. Shodeinde,a hitman of Eiye confraternity in Igbogbo was also arrested with a locally made short gun. The Operations will be sustained in all parts of the State until those criminal gangs are totally defeated. The suspects will be charged to Court.