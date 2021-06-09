From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State police command made huge success in the fight against hoodlums ravaging the State on Tuesday as it arrested 2 notorious native doctors believed to be the spiritual fathers of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

According to a statement released by the State police spokesperson,Bala Elkana,the suspects Chinedu Nwakaire,48 and Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu ,40 years old have confessed to being behind the charms used by the ESN operatives during their operations.

Also, 7 other suspects involved in the attack on the Imo State governor’s house,senator Hope Uzodimma were arrested during the police intelligence operation.

Disclosing how the arrests were made, Elkana said that tactical teams of the Command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road , and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu ,65 yrs old, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

The suspect who confessed to being a member of ESN revealed how they attacked the governor’s house and some police stations Elkana said.

Elkana stated further that the suspect led operatives of the Command to the ESN camp, a bush close to Njaba River, where the 7 suspects who took part in the attack on Uzodimma’s house were arrested while planning another attack, assorted charms were said have been recovered from them.

Meanwhile,the State Commissioner of Police,Abutu,Yaro has called on other members of the gang to submit their selves for a soft landing or face the law, asserting that the command will do everything to rid the State of crime.