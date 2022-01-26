From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Baridap Needman for putting his 14-year-old biological daughter in the family way.

Needman from Ogoni in Rivers State was said to have committed the crime at their residence along PDP road in Yenagoa.

According to investigations, Needman’s crime was exposed following a tip off to the Dise Ogbise led Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT).

A concerned neighbour who have been observing the situation was said to have provided information to Ogbise and Mrs Accrah Pekeowei both of GRIT that the 14-year-old girl was five months old pregnant for her biological daughter.

It was learnt that Needman had been fingering the daughter since she was seven years old and started sleeping with her few years ago when his wife, the victim’s mother, died.

Findings indicated that the suspect ensured the victim, who is Secondary School three, slept on the bed with him while her two brothers slept on the floor.

The arrest and interrogation of Needman was without drama at the Ekeki Police Station as the victim held everyone spell bound when she declared that she is in love with her father.

Ogbise who is the Chairman of GRIT confirmed the incident noting that her team would collaborate with the Ministry of Women Affairs to offer psycho-social support to the victim and ensure that she is well taken care of until delivery.

“Abortion is not an option and the two brothers have been handed to their family member for proper care. The girl will be in government custody and she needs to go back to school. Her dream is to be a musician and we will encourage her”

Also speaking, Mrs Pekeowei called on residents of the state to be vigilant and alert the GRIT and other gender advocacy groups in the state of any case of girl child violation or molestation in any form. “Members of the public should always speak up and reach out to relevant authorities,” she said.