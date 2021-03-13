Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested three workers of Nigeria Railway Corporation for allegedly vandalizing the railway cables in Kajola area of Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, Frank Obi

26, lze Ogbonna 42 and James Ejor 27, were arrested on March 11 following a report by the supervisor of Kwochason Global Gas Company working on new railway construction in Kajola.

The supervisor had reported that five persons were caught while cutting cables at the railway line by the company security guard. He stated further that the suspects overpowered the security guard and ran away.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ifo Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, detailed detectives to fish out the hoodlums.

Intelligence investigation led the policemen to their hideout where the three suspects were arrested while two escaped.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were all working in the same company.

Recovered from suspects are, a shaw blade and a bunch of cable cut from the rail.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang. He also directed that the suspects must be diligently prosecuted.