Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Shuaibu, on Monday slumped and died after an official assignment.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased was in Sokoto to oversee the ongoing screening of the recruitment of 10,000 constables by the Federal government.

A source added that the late Assistant Commissioner of Police was deployed from Abuja where he served at the Force Headquarters before his untimely death.

Report indicated that he slumped and was rushed to police clinic where he was confirmed dead. As at the time filing this report, the cause of his death was unknown.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with journalists in Sokoto.

According to him,”ACP Sulaiman Shuaibu, was in Sokoto to supervise the screening exercise of the policemen being recruited.

“He had actually finished his assignments and was about to go back to Abuja before the sad incident,” Sadiq further stated