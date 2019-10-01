Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the alleged threat by criminal elements terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway to launch attack on Olam Company located along the road, the Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday reacted to the threat, saying no ugly incident would occur in the area.

Olam is an integrated animal feed mill, poultry breeding farms, and hatchery located on kilometre 25, Kaduna-Abuja highway in Gwagwada village, Chikun local government, close to the permanent orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in the state.

Spokesman for the police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who stated this in Kaduna said, the command had been bursting identified criminal camps lately to put their effectiveness on check and would continue to do so.

According to him, “based on the intelligence, the command will ensure that no ugly incident occurs within the axis.”

On what the command was doing to provide security in the area he said: “The command has been carrying out a series of raid operations on all identified criminal camps within the state recently and we shall continue to do that.

“Successes recorded will soon be made available to the public, please,” he added.

Meanwhile, the six people that were kidnapped at Dutse village last week Monday have been released after payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.

Confirming their release, the police spokesman said: “I have been authoritatively informed by one of the families that all the six victims (3 male and 3 female) two each from the three families affected by the incident have been released.”