TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has promised the widow who was allegedly raped by its personnel that justice would prevail at the end of investigation on the matter

The 23-year-old widow (name withheld) and mother of two, had alleged that she was abducted and raped by the cop rapist identified as Peter Ebah, for not wearing a nose mask.

She further claimed that the policeman took her to a guest house in the night of the fateful day, where she was specially abused till dawn.

Speaking on the matter, State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), reiterated that the victim would get justice soonest.

Omoni said this in a meeting with the victim, suspect (Ebah), patrol team on duty that night, Civil Society groups and other stakeholders.

The PPRO, who chaired the meeting, said all the issued discussed would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

He stated: “The CP (Commissioner for Police) ordered that the matter should be investigated. Today, all the parties were here. After hearing from them, the matter is being investigated.

“The CP has directed that the case file should be transferred to the State CID for further investigation, at the end of which our investigation report will be made public.

“The investigation proper will reveal what happened. The thing will go beyond what the have told us here. Witnesses will be brought, scene of crime would be visited and other things will follow in the course of investigation. The men that had encounter with her are not from Tai Police Station, rather from the 56 PMS.

Saturday Sun gathered that at the meeting, the young widow maintained her position that the officer arrested her for not wearing a nose mask.

She added that the alleged rapist pretended to be taking her to the Police Station, but surprisingly diverted to the guest house.

But, the suspect denied raping her as alleged, claiming that there was mutual agreement between two of them. Ebah also denied threatening as alleged by the victim.

Both of them are expected to return to the Police investigation team next week for further discussion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Command has held back the officer pending the decision of the Commissioner of Police, whether to return him to his base or keep him at the headquarters, while the case is investigated.