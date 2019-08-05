Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State police Bello Makwashi, has revealed that the command is taking proactive measure to avert the ‘Revolution Now’ protest in the state.

Even as residents continued their daily activities in Gombe metropolis and its environs, Makwashi assured that the command had taken measures in case of any eventualities.

When our correspondent went around major roads and streets in the city, residents were seen carrying their routine activities, while some interviewed expressed belief that the protest was necessary because of the way things are going in the country. “The only doubt am having is on the leader and initiator of the protest.

“Why will I join in a revolution protest that was called by a man who lost in an election?” Abubakar Macham a corp member asked our correspondent.

For Sunday Helen a corps member serving in Gombe, the protest is worthless. She, however, enjoined the government to take a holistic look at the happenings in the country and make proper use of its power.

“They should conduct something like a personality or system check and end all this bloodshed in the country,” she said.

When contacted Mr. Bachama Yusuf the executive director, Dandalin Matasa Initiative for Rapid Development a non-governmental organisation in Gombe State revealed that the organisation was studying and reviewing the happenings in the country with a view to understanding the true nature of Nigeria security system as well as the issue of human right in the country.

“We have not made our position on the issue clear; we are still studying the climate, trying to understand the body language of the regime. We have our underlined issue and our key concerns. We are looking at the true position of human right in Nigeria and the true architecture of the Nigerian security system.

“Because if the security system and the human right are intact so many things can be avoided. So, we are studying the system and would soon make our position public,” Mr Bachama said.