From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, released the autopsy of one Faith Aigbe whose corpse was found in the vehicle of Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi on September 10 at the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City.

The deceased was said to be eight months pregnant when she died.

But briefing journalists yesterday, spokesman of the Command, Kontongs Bello said: “Today September 22, 2021, the Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the autopsy of one Faith Aigbe who died in the house of his boyfriend, Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi, has been released.

“He was suspected to have killed his girlfriend who was eight months pregnant. But after series of investigation and the autopsy from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) reveals the cause of death and signed by Dr. Wilson Akhiwu.

“The autopsy result reads: That the cause of death is Hemorrhage Shock, raptured tubal Ectopic gestation with massive Hemoperitoneum. These are the things that the medical personnel said led to her death.

“So we are using this opportunity to let the public know the cause of the death.

“Based on this report, it shows that the Enogie may not have been culpable of the crime the family of the deceased accuse him of committing and the police will consider him for bail,” he added.