Desmond Mgboh, Kano

As the feud between the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi and the governor of the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje continue to fester, the police in Kano have issued a ban on demonstrations, rallies , processions and other forms of gatherings in the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna for the Commissioner of Police said the ban is intended “to prevent and avert any threat , breach of peace or break down of law and order in the face of various security challenges in the State,”

“Members of the public, Civil Society Organization, political parties, NGOs and other groups under whatever guise are warned to adhere to the suspension order until further notice” the statement said.

“Any person or group of persons found to engage in any unlawful assembly will be arrested and prosecuted in the Court of Law” said the statement.

The police explained that the measure was to ensure a lasting peace and unity in the state. It appealed for understanding and cooperation from members of the public. Recall that in the light of the present dispute between the monarch and the governor, a number of Civil Society Organizations, elders, academics and sympathizers of the opposition political party in the state have openly expressed strong reservations over the move to whittle down the powers of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

The report suggested that the actors in the drama were invited to Abuja last night, where they were reconciled.

Media aides to Kano State government have so far declined to comment on the development.