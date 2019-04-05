Commercial motorcyclists in Lagos will have the State Police Command to contend with if they flout the new operating time of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all roads in Badagry.

The Divisional Police Officer of the Badagry Police Station, CSP Olukemi Tijani, confirmed the restriction on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Tijani said that many motorcycles had been seized and that suspects had been charged to court for motorcycle snatching.

She said, however, that she was not authorised to give details of the number of suspects arrested or motorcycles seized, adding that the Lagos State Police Command, Public Relations Officer was in better position to do so.

NAN learnt, however, that the ban was to stop the increasing spate of killings and snatching of motorcycles in the town.

According to a source, the rate at which armed robbers are attacking okada riders at night, killing and snatching their motorcycles in the area is alarming.

“As a result of this, the police in the city banned night riding. Any okada rider caught between this hour will have his motorcycle seized by the special task force set up by the new divisional police officer.

“Police, customs, immigration or soldiers are not exempted from this ban.

He said that Badagry residents had witnessed a series of killings by gunmen in last month and that the ban of riding at night had reduced crime rate.

“The perpetrators of this crime used to hide at a corner in the night, stop Okada riders, kill them and run away with their motorcycles,” he said.

On March 4, gunmen shot two motorcyclists dead in Badagry and took away their motorcycles.

The first killing occurred around 11 p.m., while the second killing happened around 6 a.m. the following day.

One of the motorcyclists met his fate at Ibereko community, while the other was killed at Atanda Filling Station at Topo Road in Badagry.

Many cases filed have been brought by the Police to the Badagry Magistrates’ Court, ranging from alleged robbing of motorcycles to stabbing cyclists and taking their motorcycles at gunpoint.