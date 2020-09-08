From Timothy Olanrewaju,Maiduguri

The police have banned protests in Borno over hike in petroleum price and new electricity tariff.

The ban on protests in the state was announced in a statement by the State Command late Monday and signed by the Police Public Relations’ officer(PPRO), Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

In the statement titled “No protest will be tolerated in Borno State,” the police said their attention was drawn to planned protest against hike in fuel price and electricity prices by the Federal Government as well as working conditions of the state Civil servants and N-POWER beneficiaries.

“In view of the above, the commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu wishes to state that such protest will not be condoned/allowed by the Command as this may sabotage efforts of the Federal/State governments and that of the security agencies to ensure that the emerging peace and security in the state is sustained,” the police said.

The police said ban on public rallies, protests and “all forms of procession” in the state, still subsist.

“The Command advises that all forms of grievances should be brought to the table for all parties to chew on,” they said.

The police announcement of ban came following an earlier plan by a group of organised labour to embark on protest over hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff