The Police Command in Abia has banned the sale and use of fireworks, popularly called knock-out, in the state during the Yuletide.

The ban is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

The statement, which was signed by the command’s Spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, warned those planning to engage in the sale and shooting to discard such plan.

It stated that tactical teams had been mandated to check-mate the act, adding that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted, accordingly.

Agbede urged parents and guardians to restrain their children and wards from the use of knock-out bangers.

According to her, criminals capitalise on the indiscriminate use of fireworks “to rob and dispossess unsuspecting citizens of their valuables”. (NAN)