Molly Kilete and Fred Eze, Abuja

Inspector–General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that henceforth any protester arrested in connection with the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ite, will be prosecuted under the “Terrorism Act.’’

He spoke, yesterday, in Abuja at a conference organised by the Force Headquarters for senior police officers.

The IGP stressed that increasing engagement of terror tactics, violent and subversive activities of IMN contravened the Terrorism Prevention Act 2013, as amended.

According to him, with the judicial pronouncement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Federal Government has classified them as a terrorist group and accordingly proscribed the El-Zakzaky-led IMN.

“In consequence, henceforth, any person engaged or associating, in any manner that could advance the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria, shall be treated as a terrorist.

“Such person will be treated as an enemy of the State, and a subversive element and shall be brought to justice within the context of the Terrorism Act.

“The import of this is that all forms of procession or protest by IMN is now illegal and thus banned,” he said.

He said that the police and other security agencies were fully committed to giving full effect to the judicial pronouncement in the interest of internal security and national cohesion.

The IGP solicited for the support of the public in the provision of information that would help in identifying locations of IMN members and their mentors.

According to him, for the purpose of clarification, Nigeria is a secular state with constitution provisions guaranteeing the freedom to practice our faiths.

He said that the constitutional provision must be exercised in a manner that would guarantee national security.

“All adherents of the Shiite Sect in Nigeria remain free to continue to practice their faith and shall be guaranteed adequate security to so do as the judicial order does not stop them.

“The El-Zakzaky-led Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria which does not recognise nor accept the Constitution and Government of the Federation is the sole organisation that has been classified as a terrorist organisation and proscribed,” he added.

However, Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has warned the Federal Government to treat the issue of Shi’ites with caution to avoid another security burden that could consume Nigeria.

He said the decision of the Federal Government to proscribed the religious group over their continued demand for the release of their detained spiritual leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-zakzaky and his wife, was a huge mistake and should be revisited as quickly as possible.

Onaiyekan, who raised the concern at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, to herald series of programme to mark his 50th priesthood anniversary, which will culminate in ordination of new priests, appealed to the judiciary to protect Nigeria’s democracy through their judicial pronouncements, insisting there was no justification for the ban on IMN..

He insisted that the group has genuine reason for the unending protest, and he (cardinal) would have personally joined in the demand for the release of the Shi’ite leader if need be.

“Why will the government continue to detain the man since 2015?. There are several court orders in favour of his release but government has deliberately refused to obey the orders. That’s undemocratic.

“The action might have continued to fuel the actions of his followers who have also raised concerns about his state of health. The right thing is to release him on bail as ordered by court, then allow the full trial to start. In that case, his followers will see that justice is served.”