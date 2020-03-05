Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has, in its efforts at reducing the rate of crime in the state, banned the use of covered number plates by motorists.

Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, said it has come to the notice of the command about the illegal and unauthorised use of vehicles with covered number plates, revolving lights, sirens and tinted glasses.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, yesterday, quoted Amba as saying information at the command’s disposal has it that the aforementioned are currently being deployed by some unscrupulous persons in the commission of crimes.

He said: “In view of this, the Ekiti State Police Command hereby ban the unauthorised use of vehicles with covered number plates, revolving lights, sirens and artificial tinted glasses.

“The above security measure was necessary to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.

“The command therefore, implore and urge everybody especially vehicle owners to be law abiding citizens and strictly adhere to the new order and directive as whosoever is found wanting shall be arrested, investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Amba assured the people of Ekiti State of the command’s firm commitment to sustain the fight against crimes and ensure the society remains peaceful.