Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has threatened to henceforth arrest any parent or guardian who engages their child or ward in child labour such as hawking

The command has also threatened to prosecute such parents in line with the provision of Section 30(2C) of the Child’s Right Act which prohibits hiring of children for hawking and also prescribes a punishment upon conviction to 10 years imprisonment in Section 30(3)

The state Police Commissioner, CP Imohimi Edgal who announced the ban in a press conference in Uyo on Wednesday said the command would no longer allow children to move unaided as they have been exposed to all forms of sexual abuse by their so-called spiritual fathers or persons in authority in their course of hawking.

Citing an instance, Edgal reported an arrest of one Pastor Inimfon Eyo Inyang ‘m’, aged 33yrs old of Nung Atim Road, Off Idoro Road, Uyo for attempting to rape a 21-yr-old girl..

” Investigation further revealed that the said Pastor, who lives with eight (8) other girls between the ages of 13yrs and 16yrs in his so-called deliverance centre at the said address, severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of one of the minors who is 15-yr-old”. He said

The CP said the command also recorded an arrest of one Emmanuel Okon Otu ‘m’, aged 30yrs old of Uko Nteghe, Mbo L.G.A who invaded a residence at No. 4 Secretariat Road, Oron at about 1:30am of the said date, where he had an unlawful carnal knowledge of a 28-yr-old lady at gunpoint, and thereafter robbed the victim of her Techno Spark 4 phone valued forty-two thousand naira (N42,000.00), one itel phone valued nine thousand naira (N9,000.00), one big towel valued five thousand naira (N5,000.00) and the sum of thirty-two thousand naira (N32,000.00).

His words “Operatives of Esit Eket Division arrested one Ime Sunday ‘m’ of Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket L.G.A. Investigation revealed that the suspect in November, 2019 repeatedly raped his 16-yr-old daughter which cumulated to her escaping from her father’s home to her friend’s abode in Etinan L.G.A. However, the father of the victim who persuaded her to return back home with the promise that she would no longer be sexually violated continued in same act after she returned home.

“Responding to a distress call on 20/06/2020 at about 6:37am, Operatives of Ibeno Division apprehended one Okon Okon Asuquo ‘m’, aged 23yrs old of Uton Street, Ibeno L.G.A who dragged a 14-yr-old minor from Uton Waterside to his house and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Relying of a credible information on 13/6/2020 at about 5:20pm, Operatives of ‘C’ Division arrested one Solomon Emmanuel Okon ‘m’ of No. 16 Johnson Street, Uyo who raped and assaulted a 28-yr-old lady on 12/6/2020 at the same address.

“While responding to a distress call, Operatives of ‘C’ Division arrested one Sampson Ndiana-Abasi ‘m’. Investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with one Blessed ‘m’ now at large and gang-raped an 11-yr-old girl.

“Operatives of Ibesikpo Asutan Division led to the apprehension of one Gospel Timothy ‘m’ of Atai Essien, Oruk Anam L.G.A. The suspect allegedly raped a 21-yr-old girl. Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim sent her on an errand; but she was waylaid by the suspect and forcefully taken to his house where he forcefully had unlawfully carnal knowledge of the victim”.

The command also reported, very regrettably, the sexual abuse on a five year old by a 21-year old Etebong Monday Harrison ‘m’, aged 21yrs of Ikot Akpan Udo, Ikot Abasi L.G.A who lured the girl to his house, and a 10-year old who was also lured into the bush by one Sunday by Sunday Otema of Nelson Mandela street, Uyo. He reported that both suspects have been arrested.

“Relying on a credible intelligence, on 18/06/2020 at about 3:00pm, Operatives of Essien Udim Division arrested one Ndiana Samuel John ‘m’ who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-yr-old girl after inflicting a machete cut on her left hand in order to forestall her resistance.

“Following a reliable intelligence on 9/06/2020 at about 5:00pm, Operatives of Nsit Atai Division apprehended one Udo Ekong Esau ‘m’, aged 55yrs old of Odot 1, Nsit Atai L.G.A. Investigation revealed that a 16-yr-old girl who took refuge in the suspect’s house since November, 2019 due to mistreatment by her mother was defiled and impregnated by the suspect.

“Following a tip-off, Operatives of ‘C’ Division apprehended one Akpan Kingsley Effiong ‘m’, aged 29yrs of No. 35 Abak Road, Uyo, who repeatedly defiled his 14yrs old daughter”. He said.