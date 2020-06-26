National Secretary of the APC, Waziri Bulama and some workers were denied access into the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, yesterday.

Bulama, a member of the dissolved national working committee (NWC), which issued a statement on Wednesday accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of supporting illegality by backing the faction of the party led by Victor Gaidom, was stopped from entering the secretariat by armed policemen.

Addressing journalists on the development, he said: “I came here this morning to resume work, and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat. I have called the commissioner of police and he said he is sending a senior officer to see what is happening The workers of the secretariat are servicing over 16 million members of this party across Nigeria. They are like civil servants.”

The leadership crisis in the party took a new turn on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari threw his weight behind Gaidom, who had declared himself national chairman of following a Court of Appeal ruling confirming the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole from the position.