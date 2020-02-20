It was gathered that it took the intervention of some top management staff of the institution before the gates were flung open.

Angered by the action of the police, the angry lecturers decided to stay outside the gates to conduct their election

Addressing newsmen after the ugly incident, the newly elected chairman of ASUP, Usen Poly chapter, Mr. Paul Aziegbemhin, said the shutdown of the school gates against the lecturers was uncalled for.

“In a tertiary institution in Nigeria according to the law, you must have a governing council in place.

“There is nowhere that the visioners of the Polytechnic even in the university sector, actually has it in mind that somebody act as a sole administrator at the tertiary institution.

“You saw what happened today somebody sending the policemen to barricade the gates, preventing lecturers to gain access, that is one of the signs of sole administrator and a dictator”, Aziegbemhin said.