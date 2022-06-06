From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the All progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary today in Abuja, the Police have beefed up security in the

Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and its’ environ .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The FCT police Command also announced the diversion of traffic at strategic places in parts of the city to ensure a crisis free APC primary.

The Command also revealed that it has restructured its security architecture to ensure law and order during the occasion. The police said there was massive deployment of officers as there would be heavy visibility of policemen at the various traffic control points to aid free flow of traffic, stop and search, and vehicular and foot patrol among others.

FCT police command Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Josephine Adeh, listed the diversion areas to include 1. Good luck Ebele Jonathan By court of appeal point,Behind Court of Appeal, Ecowas by Women Affairs, Finance,Behind Foreign Affairs,Kur Mohammed, by National Mosque,Benue Plaza, Nitel junction,Phase 3,NNPC Tower,Ceddi Plaza bridge,Gana by Transcorp,DSS Headquarters,Phase 1, NASS Junction, Bullet, and Bayelsa house.

Adeh’s stated that ; “the APC Presidential primary election is scheduled to hold from Monday 6th June to Tuesday 7th June, 2022, at Eagle’s Square. The event is often associated with high influx of different calibers of people, especially the politicians, thereby, requiring an argumentation of the working security architecture of the FCT.

“Given the above, to effectively police the territory within the period in view and beyond, an all-encompassing security deployment has been made. Notable amongst the apparatus of this security arrangement is the emplacement of traffic diversions at strategic places around the event ground .

The deployment is also characterized by heavy visibility policing as would be witnessed at the various traffic control points to aid the free flow of traffic, Stop and search, and vehicular and foot patrol among many others.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babaji Sunday , while registering the command’s unflinching commitment to the sustenance of the relative peace and tranquility enjoyed and a boost in the onward march against crime and criminality in the Territory, urged all and sundry to shun all forms of violence during the period .Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, strengthen partnership with the police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence, reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police”.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .