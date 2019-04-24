Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command said it has commenced investigations into

the case of arson and murder leveled against one Deji Davar who

allegedly set a family of eight ablaze at Igbodigo in Okitipupa Local

Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police

command, Mr Femi Joseph who confirmed the death of five persons in the

ugly incident, said the perpetrator of the devilish act is currently

at large.

He said the Police will ensure that the suspected arsonist does not go

unpunished, adding that machinery have been put in motion to ensure

that he’s brought to book in no distant time.

Narrating the incident, Joseph said

“one Alade Victor reported at the Police Divisional headquarters in

Okitipupa that his brother identified as Alade Glory who was aged 45

and seven other people were set ablaze while sleeping.

He said “five of them were burnt to death in their one room apartment

at Adetuwo street, Igbodigo via Okitipupa.

“The complainant said that he strongly suspected one Deji Davar who is

now at large. However, serious efforts are being made to apprehend the

suspect,”