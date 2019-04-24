Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Ondo State Police command said it has commenced investigations into
the case of arson and murder leveled against one Deji Davar who
allegedly set a family of eight ablaze at Igbodigo in Okitipupa Local
Government Area of the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police
command, Mr Femi Joseph who confirmed the death of five persons in the
ugly incident, said the perpetrator of the devilish act is currently
at large.
He said the Police will ensure that the suspected arsonist does not go
unpunished, adding that machinery have been put in motion to ensure
that he’s brought to book in no distant time.
Narrating the incident, Joseph said
“one Alade Victor reported at the Police Divisional headquarters in
Okitipupa that his brother identified as Alade Glory who was aged 45
and seven other people were set ablaze while sleeping.
He said “five of them were burnt to death in their one room apartment
at Adetuwo street, Igbodigo via Okitipupa.
“The complainant said that he strongly suspected one Deji Davar who is
now at large. However, serious efforts are being made to apprehend the
suspect,”
