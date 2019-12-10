Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command, yesterday, said it has commenced investigations on the abduction of two Catholic priests who were kidnapped on Benin/Owo Road at the weekend.

Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the forest where the two priests were kidnapped has been combed by men of the state police command.

Two priests from Awka Catholic Diocese identified as Joseph Nweke and Felix Efobi were allegedly kidnapped at the state boundary while on their way to a wedding ceremony in Ondo State.

It was gathered that the abductors had demanded N100 million ransom from the parishes of the two priests.

However, the PPRO said he was not aware of the demand, saying the police are on top of the situation as they have commenced investigation.

He assured the people that the two victims will be rescued in no distant time based on the efforts made by the command.

Meanwhile, the police command has arrested a police officer who allegedly killed a truck driver in the state recently.

Joseph, who refused to give the name of the police officer, said he had been charged to court and currently in remand pending the determination of his case.

He said: “I can tell you the police officer who killed the driver has been found and he will face the full wrath of the law. We are a disciplined organisation and we do not tolerate extra judicial killings.

“The erring police officer has been remanded by the court and he will soon know his fate. The police will not tolerate indiscipline and any form of illegality among its officers.”

On the case of the one year old baby kidnapped inside a church in Akure, the PPRO said all parties involved in the matter, including the general overseer of the church had been interrogated by the police.

He said those involved in the matter will soon be charged to court for prosecution, while those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law.