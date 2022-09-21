From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The.Oyo State Police Command has begun investigation on the mysterious killing of a middle aged woman in her car by gunmen at Providence Estate, Afin Iyanu, off Eleyele-Ologuneru-Ido Road, Ibadan, on Tuesday evening.

The gunmen reportedly trailed her to the estate, and shot her three times in her Toyota Venza before escaping from the scene. She was said to have been returning to her house in the estate before she was shot.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying investigation has begun on the incident.

An eyewitness account revealed that the woman, whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was said to have stopped by to buy a tin of oat at a provision store.

“The gunmen, who might have been trailing her from somewhere, suddenly closed her up and instructed the owner of the car that she hit to move away, saying they (gunmen) have not come for her.

“The woman was forced to move few metres from the provision store with her car and the next thing we heard was three successive gunshots. Later, some people, who went to the spot discovered that she was shot on the neck.

“Later, a patrol van of the Nigeria Police and Amotekun operatives came in their vans, dispersed the sympathisers, who thronged the scene of the incident. After some time, they rushed the woman to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.