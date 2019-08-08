Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has said the allegation of rape levelled against a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade Akure will be investigated without bias or favour.

The command also hinted that it has already commenced investigations into the allegation.

Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the police will synergize with the Nigerian Army to carry out the investigations.

He said: “The command in synergy with its military counterpart will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice is served in this case.”

Joseph informed that there was no attempt whatsoever to sweep the case under the carpet as being insinuated by some people .

On the recent bank robbery at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, Joseph said “the quick intervention of our men who engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out foiled the attempt.”

Hen said the robbers who used dynamite to force their way into the bank succumbed to the superior firepower of the police by escaping into the bush with some of them suffering bullet wounds.

“Our men are on the trail of the suspects who were forced to abandon the two vehicles they came with,” he said.