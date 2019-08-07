Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has assured that the allegation of rape allegation leveled against a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, would be investigated without bias.

The command also said that it had already commenced investigations into the allegation.

The Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) for the command, Mr Femi Joseph said the Police would synergise with the Nigerian Army to carry out the investigations.

He said: “The command in synergy with its military counterparts will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served in this case.”

Joseph informed that there was no attempt whatsoever to sweep the case under the carpet as being insinuated by some people.

On the recent bank robbery at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, Joseph said “the quick intervention of our men who quickly rushed to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a shoot-out foiled the attempt.”

According to him, the robbers who used dynamite to force their way into the bank succumbed to the superior firepower of the police by escaping into the bush with some of them suffering bullet wounds.

“Our men are on the trail of the suspects who were forced to abandon the two vehicles they came with,” he added.