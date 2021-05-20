From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State police command has swung into action in unraveling the incident that led to the killing of a police sergeant , Loveday Obilonu allegedly by gunmen on Wednesday at Okwu -Uratta where his corpse was found inside a gutter.

A statement by the State command through its spokesperson, Bala Elkana has however revealed that the gunmen were adorned in military attire during the incident.

Elkana stated “Preliminary investigation conducted into the incident revealed that the sergeant was killed by some hoodlums, dressed in military fatigue. They identified him as a Police Officer and opened fire on him.

While extending the condolence of the State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, he assured that the culprits will not escape the law.

Wife of the late sergeant, Kelechi Obilonu has enjoined the police to expedite their investigation and bring the killers of her husband to face justice.

” I urge the police to investigate thoroughly the death of my husband,he is your colleague and that is why I’m appealing to you to see it as your own and arrest whoever it is to face justice.” Mrs Obilonu pleaded.

Meanwhile, Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth organization in the South East geopolitical zone has condemn the killing of the police sergeant.

In a statement by the President General of the group,Goodluck Ibem to newsmen in Owerri, it says “The killing of such a young man at his prime with three children, a wife and dependants to carter for is wicked, barbaric and heartless.

“We call on the police to immediately start an investigation to unravel the killers of the young police officer who who was working to keep Imo citizens safe .

“The perpetrators of this despicable act must be brought to justice . All hands must be on desk to ensure that Imo and South East States is ribbed off of these criminal elements causing pain and hardship for our people.” Ibem stated.

While commiserating with members of the deceased family, the Igbo youths called on honourable Phillip Chukwuma Ejiogu member representing Obilonu at the state house of Assembly as well as member representing him at the Federal House of Representative Ikenna Elezianya, the Senator representing at the Senate, Distinguish Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa to come to the aid of the family.

Even as he urged Governor Hope Uzodimma to come to the aid of the late Sergeant’s family who he said died in active duty serving his fatherland.