Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a recruitment exercise starting from July 1.

A statement by the state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said: “Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as recruit constable will commence on Monday, July 1 by 7.30am at the state command headquarters, Ikeja.

“Invitations have been sent to the shortlisted applicants electronically indicating the date and venue of their screening. Candidates are expected to report at the screening venues on dates indicated in their invitations only.

“Applicants are required to appear in white T-shirts and shorts. Candidates are required to come with their original credentials and photocopies.

“Applicants are advised to check the notice board at their local government secretariat for the list of shortlisted applicants and dates of individual screenings.

“The exercise is absolutely free of charge. Candidates are warned against corrupt practices. It is an offence to give money under any guise to the recruitment officers as those found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law. For any complaints regarding the recruitment exercise, contact the Police Public Relations Department on +2349090003792. Together we can select the right candidates that will serve and protect with integrity.”