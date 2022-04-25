From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Police in Delta State has intensified manhunt for suspected kidnappers of a final year student of the Delta State University, Abraka, Chris Oghojafor.

State Police Public Relations officer DSP Edafe Bright, told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the police were already aware of the kidnap case and were making effort to rescue the victim unhurt.

Chris was abducted by the gunmen on Friday in Abraka, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of the state.

After his abduction, his captor contacted members of his family and demanded a ransom of N50 million to secure his release.

They later renegotiated the ransom to N3million, a local source from the area said.

The victim’s father, a Senior Legislative aide to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, John Oghojafor Esq, disclosed that the kidnappers called his wife to demand the N50 million ransom, but later negotiated to N3 million.

He said, “They kidnapped my son since Friday night. They called my wife to demand for N50 million. Later, they negotiated to N3 million.”

Oghojafor, who appealed to the kidnappers to release his son unhurt, said Chris was just a student who was planning to be a better person in society.