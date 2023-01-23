From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the gruesome murder of the sole administrator of Ideato North council area of Imo State, Christopher Ohizu, the State police command said it has begun a manhunt for the killers.

The spokesman of the state police, Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri.

The statement:

“The command wishes to inform the good people of the State that, we are already on top of the situation following a high-powered investigation team, inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde.

“We have since commenced technical investigation on the date of the abduction and have been on the trail of the hoodlums where tremendous progress was being made before the surfacing of the obscene video.

“However, the Command’s Tactical Teams are not relenting in their efforts to arrest and unravel the identity of the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the sole aim of bringing them to face the full wrath of the law.”