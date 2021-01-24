Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has commenced a rescue operation to free eleven kidnapped persons among them eight orphans in Abuja.

The victims were abducted after Suspected kidnappers invaded Rachael’s Orphanage Home located opposite the Universal Basic Education(UBE), Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, in the early hours of Saturday, and abducted the security guard and seven orphans in home.

The kidnapped orphans are Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Benard Itim, Issac Mathew and Laruba Emmanuel as well as the security guard of the home, Joseph Mathew.

Also kidnapped were two house wives, Rukaiyyat Salihu, Suwaiba Momoh and Momoh Jomih, who reside behind the orphanage home.

Public relations officer in charge of the FCT police command, Mariam Yusuf, who made this known,said the police had so far rescued person and has reunited him with his family while rescue operations to get the others is ongoing.

A resident who does not want his name to be identified for fear of being attacked, said the kidnapped incident happened at about 1:am Saturday morning when the gunmen in their large numbers armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the orphanage.

The source said that the gunmen gained entrance through the main gate.

He said the gunmen forced the gate opened and went straight into the rooms where the orphans were sleeping and whisked seven of them along side the guard at the gunpoint.

The source said that “in fact, they came in, in their large numbers heavily armed, even though they didn’t shoot as they carried out the operation quietly before they proceeded to neighbors houses,”

One of the husband of the abducted women, Mohammed Nurudeen, told of how his wife Rukaiyyat Salihu, was abducted while they were sleeping. He said gunmen forced their door open and before he knew what was happening, they whisked his wife away at gunpoint.

On entering the room, he said one of the Kidnappers, shot him at close range for being stubborn and wanted to take him along with his wife but changed their mind when they noticed he was bleeding from the gunshot wound inflicted on him.

“I was sleeping when they came and threatened to shoot me if I refused to open the door for them. I refused refused to open the door until they forced it opened and entered inside the room and whisked my wife away,”.