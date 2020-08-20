To ensure good training for officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has commissioned a brand new mobile training institution for the police. It is regarded as one of the best, South of Sahara.

The newly constructed Police Mobile Force Training College is located in Ende Hills, Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The colourful commissioning, which took place on August 12, was witnessed by personalities from all walks of life.

Those in attendance included Governor Abdullahi Sule; his deputy, Dr

Emmanuel Akabe; Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi;

Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Halliru Dauda Jika;

Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Usman Kum; Speaker,

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi; state

Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Umaru Dikko and the police management team.

IGP Adamu said the project was significant in several ways, noting that it represented a critical national security asset established as part of the strategic approaches of the Nigeria Police to strengthen the capacity of the special and tactical operation arms of the police in dealing with current and emerging threats in the country on a sustainable basis.

He said specialised training was key to effective planning, coordination and successful operations of the police, especially at this time that the nation was faced with the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

He stated: “It is, therefore, imperative that the police should continually explore opportunities for capacity development of its personnel, particularly those that are relied upon to respond to major threats to internal security.

“The increasingly complex threats that the police, as the primary internal security agency are grapping with, has necessitated the need to establish new mobile police squadrons and expand the capacity of the counter terrorism unit and the police special forces to deal with the threats. This initiative has widened the training requirement of the Nigeria Police with the commissioning of this facility.

“The three mobile police training institutions – the first is in Gwoza, Maiduguri, Borno State and the second one is in Ila-Orogun, Osun State – shall be optimally utilised to expose officers to be drawn from the Mobile Police Force (MPF), Counter

Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and the Nigeria Police Special Force (NPSF) to modern tools for dissecting complex security threats and acquiring the strategic and tactical capacity toward planning and undertaking special operations with international best policing standards to mitigate the threats.

“I have added plans underway to establish the fourth police mobile training school in Sokoto. This is to further strengthen our operational capacity development plans.”

Adamu said the establishment and execution of the project was achieved strictly within the financial capacity of the Nigeria Police Force and the support of the Nasarawa State government, well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies as part of their corporate social responsibilities:

“This is a significant achievement of our stakeholders to partner with the police in the achievement of our mandate. This is the vision of community policing, and it is a clear manifestation of the fact that our community policing objectives are being steadily achieved.

“Also, we re-assure the nation of our unwavering determination to continue to explore innovative approaches toward restoring a stable internal security order in the country. I am confident that with the continued trust, partnership and support of government at all levels, strategic stakeholders and citizens, the police shall be reenergised and motivated to deliver policing service.

“I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari, whose motivation has been the driving force of my leadership. The successful implementation of this project represents another milestone in the advancement of security agenda of the Federal Government.”

Commissioner of Police, Police Mobile Force, Mr Muhammed Akeera, stated that it has been a positive history since IGP Adamu commissioned the college:

“We have started the Course 1, 2020 on August 17, 2020. All the 77 assistant commissioners of police who are squad commanders will have three weeks course tagged ‘Combat Operation.’ Immediately after that, the second in charge of various squadrons will come for their three-week training and re-training course.”

He said the IGP has invited professional resource persons who would handle them on different courses to enable them to be well equipped and professional when carrying out their duties.

Commandant of the college, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Dabigi Ali, said: “There will be a tactical training course meant to train officers on operational duty. This will enable officers to conduct themselves well in their assigned duties and protect lives and property as well as enforcement of law in Nigeria and make them to do their work professionally.”

He said the curriculum of the course would be of international and modern standard.

“We will continue to update our officers to have appropriate orientation,” he noted.

Other attendees who spoke were excited and believed that the college would enhance the police to fight criminals terrorising the states.