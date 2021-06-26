From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Victims of police brutality and other related matters in Abia State, as well as their family members, have appealed to Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to mandate members of the panel to expedite action and ensure that affected Victims and families of victims are compensated accordingly as is being done in other states that had similar problems.

They stated this in a one-page communiqué they issued at the end of an emergency meeting they held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

They expressed concern over the silence being kept by the judicial panel of inquiry members set up by the state government to hear, investigate and come out with decisions on the reports of victims of police brutality/ extrajudicial killings and their family members.

They expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration for creating the platform that has enabled them to express their predicaments in the hands of security personnel.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.