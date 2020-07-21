John Adams, Minna

Police in Niger State has uncovered a secret torture center in Suleja, Suleja local government area of the state where almajirai are being tortured and punished under the guise of imparting Islamic knowledge onto them.

No fewer than 15 children between two and 12 years were kept in a dehumanized condition at the center located at new Angwan Kwamba in Suleja.

The almajirai were seen with wounds all over their bodies, a sign that they had undergone severe tortured from their master.

Various objects used in torturing the children were discovered by the police, who visited the house following some complaints by people in the area.

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said one Umar Ahmed, 46, was arrested on Saturday following credible information.

According to Wasiu, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja, on receiving the information, “swung into action and promptly arrested one Umar Ahmed, aged 46 years, male, of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about 15 children in a dehumanizing condition in the guise of Almajiri School.

“The children who are between two and 10 years were rescued from the suspect’s house, and three chains used to tie their legs were also recovered.”

He added that the victims have been handed over to the Niger State Child Right Agency while investigation is ongoing with a view to arraigning him in court.