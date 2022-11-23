from Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa Command says it has bursted a hideout of a baby factory, arrested suspects and rescued victims.

This was contained in a press release signed by the commands public relations officer, Dsp, Ramhan Nansel, sent to Daily Sun on Wednesday saying On the 17/11/2022 at about 1400hrs, “Police Detectives attached to Area Command, New Karu, acting based on a tip off, bursted a suspected Baby factory located at Ado Kasa and rescued six young girls and a baby of about six months at St. Bridget Orphanage Home being operated by one Eze Ezeogu Norbert ‘M’ of New Karu and three others.”

Consequently, the following suspects were arrested: Eze Ezeogu Norbert ‘M’, Nnaemeka Eze ‘F’, Okechukwu Ogechi ‘F’ and Obiagheli Chidi ‘F’.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that the operator of the Orphanage Home abducted under aged pregnant girls, hold them hostage till they give birth and sell their children to the highest bidder.

Further Investigation also revealed that the Orphanage home was not registered.

Suspects and Victims have been handed over to National Agency for the Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Muhammed Baba therefore warn all criminals and those who may be nursing ambitions that are inimical to the safety of the State to desist from such act as the Police will not relent in mobilizing all resources at its disposal to confront and render their operations fruitless.

He further urged parents/guidance to take proper care of their children and also appeal to members of the public to continue to avail the Police with credible information that will assist in taming the aggression of criminals in the state.