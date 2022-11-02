From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have uncovered a hideout in Emuhu community, Ika North-East Local Government Area, where local guns and other arms are manufactured.

The discovery followed credible intelligence, according to the Public Relations Officer of the command DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba, operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) intensively raided the place, following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali.

He said during the raid, the suspected ring leader, one Peter Okolie (58) and nine others were arrested, and were now cooling their heels in custody as investigation progresses.

According to him, 42 locally made single barrel guns, six double barrel guns, three pump action guns, two filing machines, and a tool box containing fabricated materials working tools were recovered.

“The CP commended the team for the successful operation and assured all residents in the state that the command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality, noting that proactive policing and community police is key in this fight.

“He urged all to continue to partner with the command by giving useful, timely and credible information that will help the command to nip crime in the bud,” Edafe added.