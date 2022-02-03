From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 24-year old fashion designer, one Larry Onifon, has been arrested by operatives of Delta State Police Command with assorted drugs in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

His arrest followed a raid of a black spot in Okwuvhi quarters of the town by the command’s crack surveillance team.

This is even as the command raided a criminal hideout in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, where 25 suspected cultists were apprehended.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed both arrest on Thursday in Asaba, said the matters were still being investigated.

On the Eku raid, Edafe said 24-year old suspect was arrested at the drug neighborhood, where 40 packets of 100mg Tramadol, 89 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four sachets of Swinol, three containers of Loud, 55 wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine, were recovered.

Edafe said other suspects fled during the raid, disclosing that Onifon told interrogators that “the cartel popularly called ‘OBJ cartel’ is owned by one of the fleeing suspects named ‘OBJ'”.

For the 25 suspected cultists (all males), Edafe said some of them confessed being members of Black Axe Confraternity and Junior Supreme Aiye Confraternity.