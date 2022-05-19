From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police Tactical team on Wednesday made another major breakthrough as it arrested more suspects involved in the killing of some police officers at Ubah, Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State as well as recovery of a live python in the shrine of one of the suspects.

A statement by the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam revealed that the 7 suspects alleged to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) who were arrested at a shrine located in Ubah, have confessed to the killing of a female police officer, Felicia Nwagbara declared missing since 2017.

Abattam said the team stormed the shrine following information gathered that the fleeing suspects had returned.

The statement further alleged that the suspects have been fortifying themselves against knives and gun attacks at the shrine and also with the help of the over 10 feet long snake.

Recalling how they were arrested, Abattam said “The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives, attempted to escape only to discover that the whole escape routes have been saturated with police operatives hence, they were arrested.

He gave neames of the suspects arrested as: Casmire Mgbugha ‘m’ aged 53 years , Hycent Chimezie ‘m’ aged 30 years, Hycent Azunna ‘m’ aged 28 years, Hycent Ifesinachi ‘m’ aged 26 years, Hycent Chimobi ‘m’ aged 23 years, Chukwuemeka Wisdom ‘m’ aged 22 years and Nnadike Clifford ‘m’ aged 72 years.

Items recovered after the raid at the shrine, the police image maker said were : one Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 73 BF LAGOS, one live Python, eight locally made Pistols, eighteen rounds of live cartridges, one Biafra flag , a pair of Police Carmouflage Uniform belonging to late Inspector Felicia Nwagbara .

In the course of interrogation, the suspects according to Abattam confessed they are the manufacturers of the locally made guns recovered from them.

The Command, wish to use this medium to appreciate the good people of Imo State for their undaunting support and assure them of the commands commitments in sustaining the already improved security architecture in the state.