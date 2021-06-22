From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Safer Highway of the Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a syndicate that specialises in robbing residents of their handsets.

A total of 44 assorted handsets were recovered from the suspects who were arrested during routine stop and search operations.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who made this known in a statement, said one of the suspects, 26-year-old Bernard Aloba, was arrested along Warri-Sapele road with 20 exotic phones.

Edafe said the second suspect, Iliyasu Hamzat, was an alleged receiver of stolen phones from a fleeing suspect who escaped during a stop and search operations along Ughelli-Patani road.

According to him, the fleeing suspect was one of the passengers of a commercial bus who abandoned his luggage, adding that when the luggage was searched, 24 assorted Android phones were recovered.

‘However, one of his gang members Iliyasu Hamzat ‘m’ who kept calling the suspect phone to find out what is delaying the delivery of the stolen phones, was tactically lured and arrested by the police. Manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing,’ he said.

On the earlier suspect, Aloba, the police image maker said he was a passenger in a commercial bus, adding that he was ordered to come down with his luggage as a result of reasonable suspicion.

‘On searching the said suspect, 20 exotic phones, three laptops suspected to have been stolen, and one charm bullet proof were recovered from him.

‘The suspect was arrested, investigation is ongoing,’ he added.