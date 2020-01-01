Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three members of a syndicate which specialises in stealing fertiliser from warehouses.

The police also recovered 300 bags of fertiliser from the suspects and impounded the vehicle used during the robbery.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer , DSP Bala Elkana, said: “On December 24, 2019, at about 16:30 hours, Bode Thomas police station received a complaint from the Chief Security Officer, Iganmu Flour Mills, that their warehouse was broken into by unknown persons and about 300 bags of fertilisers were stolen.

“A team of detectives from Bode Thomas police station and crime-scene experts were deployed to the scene. A thorough analysis of the scene revealed a constructive breaking which depicted the fact that there was an insider’s collaboration. The security guard of the warehouse was taken to the station for questioning.

“Investigation was extended to Daleko market, Mushin, where the stolen fertilisers were recovered from a warehouse on December 31. The fertilisers were sold to some buyers from Kano at the rate of N4,000 per bag and they were at the point of moving them away when the police stormed the market. The truck used in conveying the stolen fertilisers was impounded. Three suspects were arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State police command, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID), Yaba, to take over the case and thereafter, charge the suspects to court.”