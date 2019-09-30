Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered three baby factories in Ikotun area of the State and rescued 19 pregnant girls.

The factories were uncovered Sunday by policemen attached to the Isheri Osun division.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “Acting on information from a reliable source, detectives from Isheri Osun police station, led by the divisional police officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed a building on number 14, Adisa Street, Ayanwale area of Ikotun, suspected to be used for child trafficking.

The police moved to three other places and rescued 19 pregnant ladies; between the ages of 15 and 28, and four kids .“They were rescued in four different locations. The areas the victims were rescued include: 32 Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun; 29 Olugbeyohun Street, Olakunle Bus stop, Abaranje; 4/6 Anomo Street, Abaranje and 14, Adisa Street, Ayanwale .

“The pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo States. Two suspects, Happiness, 40 and Sherifat, 54, were arrested in connection with the cases. The suspects did not receive formal medical training, but operate as nurses. The suspects are natives of Imo and Epe, Lagos States, respectively. The Command has launched a manhunt for the principal suspect, Madam Oluchi from Mbano, Imo State. She is a mother of five.

“ Some of the women were abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling their babies to potential buyers. The girls were tricked with employment offers of becoming domestic staff in Lagos after which they would be forced to become pregnant. The babies were sold between N300,000 and N500,000 depending on the sex. Boys were sold for N500,000 while girls were sold for N300,000.

“ Lagos State Commissioner of police , CP Zubairu Muazu, has visited the scene and ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID ),Panti ,to take over the investigation of the case.

“The Command is working with other agencies and stakeholders to rehabilitate and resettle the pregnant women and their babies. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to Court”, Elkana stated .