By Christopher Oji

The police have discovered a baby factory at Satellite in Ojo area of Lagos.

The Force also rescued ten girls that were being trafficked to Dubai via Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex, Alagbon Close, Lagos, Mr Usman Bele, at a press conference, yesterday, said the baby factory was discovered at Satellite Area of the Lagos.

AIG Bele who paraded over 20 suspected criminals, said one of the victims of the sex slave, Blessing, reported at Satellite Police Division that a woman, Mama Edet, who is now on the run, brought her from Calabar in Cross Rivers to Lagos to deliver an unborn child at a Hospital in Ijegun area of Satellite.

According to Bele, the victim told the police that she saw some women who were heavily pregnant in the hospital. He said the police were able to rescue some pregnant ladies.

On the ten girls rescued from being trafficked to Dubai, he said: “On August 18, the Bureau received intelligence from a non-governmental organisation through State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, that ten Nigerian girls, including a girl of 13, were about being trafficked to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through Cotonou and were lodged at NIS Hotel, near Scoa Gbeto, Cotonou, preparatory for departure.

“The National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, INTERPOL was able to inform our counterpart at NCB, Cotonou which swung into action and apprehended two suspects, rescued ten girls and repatriated them to Nigeria.