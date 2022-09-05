By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Ogun State Police Command has busted a baby factory in the Agbado area of Ogun State.

Two women, Christiana D’ivoire Iyama, and Margaret Ogwu have been arrested in connection with the operation of the baby factory.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” the suspects were arrested following information received by the police at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that, Christiana Iyama, who lives at house number 4, Ibrahim Famuyiwa street, Agbado Ogun state, is operating a baby factory at the above address.

“She used to harbour young girls and hire young men to impregnate the girls after which she would collect the baby on delivery and sell to her waiting buyers.

“Upon the information, DPO Agbado division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, mobilised detectives to the area where the said Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu were arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Margaret Ogwu was one the girls harboured by Christiana D’ivoire, who employed the service of a man to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery, which she sold at the rate of 400,000(four to one of her customers. She also confessed to the Police that, she has sold up to three children from different women to her different customers.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the case to Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.