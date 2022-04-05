By Christopher Oji

Ogun State Police command has arrested seven suspects planting Indian hemp in a large expanse of land in Lokuta area of Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects: Nelson Enu, Patrick Emmanuel, Samuel Paul, Ekioya Joe, Monday Okoro, Endurance Eliobe, and Stanley Ogejiagba, were arrested following credible intelligence gathered by policemen at Isara Divisional Headquarters, that the suspects had cultivated a large expanse of land for the purpose of planting the weeds.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” Intelligence revealed that the suspects were threatening the lives of the villagers for daring to disturb them while the planting was going on.

“Upon the information, DPO Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, mobilized his men in conjunction with local vigilantes and moved to the scene where the seven suspects were arrested.

“Recovered from them are five bags of suspected Indian hemp seeds while two bags have already been planted”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for onward transfer to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for possible prosecution.